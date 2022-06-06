JD(S) leader Revanna confident of Cong. support

Former minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has exuded confidence that the Congress members will support his party’s candidate Kupendra Reddy in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Monday, Mr. Revanna said that he would appeal to Congress leaders including KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leaders of Opposition Siddaramaiah, B.K. Hariprasad and Mallikarjun Kharge to support the candidate. “I am confident the Congress leaders will support our candidate. I will meet Siddaramaiah in this regard,” he said.

Questioning the contributions of the BJP government to Hassan district, Revanna wanted to know what did K. Gopalaiah, minister in-charge of the district, get sanctioned for the district. The only achievement during his rule was getting 50 new liquor shops for Hassan city, he said.

Further, he urged the State Government to take action against the police officers to find out their role in the murder of Prashanth Nagaraj, JD(S) member of Hassan City Municipal Council. Revanna said his party workers had sought the CCTV footage recorded at the Pension Mohalla police station in the city in recent days under the Right to Information Act. However, the police had replied to the application stating that the information sought was not available, he said.

He said the police, investigating the murder, should probe the role of officers as well.