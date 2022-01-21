JD(S) leader joins Congress

Former JD(S) MLC Kantharaj joined the Congress in the presence of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah here on Friday.

Mr. Shivakumar said many leaders from other parties had submitted applications expressing their willingness to join the Congress and they would be admitted only with the consent of local units of the party. Any leader can join the party without any conditions and by accepting the party principles, leadership at the State and national level, he said.He said district Congress units had been given powers to admit zilla and taluk panchayat members from other parties.

Former KPCC president G. Parameshwara welcomed Mr. Kantharaj into the party. Mr. Kantharaj hails from Tumakuru and was elected to the Upper House on JD(S) ticket.