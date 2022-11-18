JD(S) leader joins BJP in Shivamogga

November 18, 2022 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Hassan

JD(S) leader H.T. Baligar, who had contested for Shikaripur Assembly seat in 2018 on the JD(S) ticket, joined the BJP in the presence of former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa, former Minister K.S.Eshwarappa and Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra in Shivamogga on Friday.

Mr. Baligar, who took voluntary retirement as KAS officer to enter politics, had contested against Mr. Yediyurappa. He met Mr. Yediyurappa during his recent visit to Shikaripur along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and held talks with them about joining the BJP.

He was formally inducted into the party in a ceremony at the party’s district office in the city. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Baligar said he had avoided meeting Mr. Yediyurappa when he had come to his house to invite him to the party about 15 years ago. “I have been observing the BJP for many days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Yediyurappa have taken up many development works. Mr. Modi is earning a good name across the globe. Mr. Yediyurappa has brought many development projects for Shivamogga”, he said.