JD(S) leader joins BJP in Shivamogga

November 18, 2022 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) leader H.T. Baligar, who had contested for Shikaripur Assembly seat in 2018 on the JD(S) ticket, joined the BJP in the presence of former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa, former Minister K.S.Eshwarappa and Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra in Shivamogga on Friday.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Baligar, who took voluntary retirement as KAS officer to enter politics, had contested against Mr. Yediyurappa. He met Mr. Yediyurappa during his recent visit to Shikaripur along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and held talks with them about joining the BJP.

He was formally inducted into the party in a ceremony at the party’s district office in the city. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Baligar said he had avoided meeting Mr. Yediyurappa when he had come to his house to invite him to the party about 15 years ago. “I have been observing the BJP for many days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Yediyurappa have taken up many development works. Mr. Modi is earning a good name across the globe. Mr. Yediyurappa has brought many development projects for Shivamogga”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US