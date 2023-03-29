HamberMenu
JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna says he does not know Swaroop

March 29, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister H.D. Revanna has said he does not know who H.P.Swaroop is and also claimed ignorance over his younger brother and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s choice of ‘an ordinary worker’ to contest for Hassan seat on the JD(S) ticket.

Reacting to a question on Mr. Swaroop in a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Revanna said, “I don’t know who he is”. Further, he said he does not even know the ‘ordinary party worker’ whom Mr. Kumaraswamy wished to field for Hassan seat.

Mr. Swaroop, the son of four-time JD(S) MLA late H.S. Prakash, is one of the contenders for the JD(S) ticket for Hassan constituency. Mr. Kumarasway often supported his candidature by stating that he would field an ‘ordinary worker’. However, Mr. Revanna is in favour of fielding his wife, former ZP member Bhavani Revanna.

Mr. Revanna said this time he was facing a test by fire (agni parikshe) in Hassan. “I am facing agni parikshe in Hassan. If people believe that I have contributed to Hassan’s development, I hope they support our party in all seven constituencies of the district”, he said.

