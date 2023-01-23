JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna says Congress is B-team of BJP

January 23, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - Hassan

Former minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has hit out at Congress leaders for terming the JD(S) as the ‘B-team of the BJP’. “The national parties have an understanding between themselves to weaken the regional party,” he alleged in a media conference in Hassan on January 23.

During the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, workers of the Congress party campaigned against the JD(S) candidate in Mandya and Tumakuru constituencies, despite having an alliance with the party. “BJP MP of Tumakuru openly stated that he was supported by Congress leaders in the election. Similarly in Mandya, Congress activists worked against the JD(S). If so, who is the real B-team of the BJP? Why blame the JD(S)?”

The JD(S) MLA also wanted to know who defeated K.H. Muniyappa in Kolar and who ensured BJP leader’s win in the Rajya Sabha elections. “Who sent 17 MLAs to join the BJP to put an end to JD(S)-Congress coalition government?”

On finalising candidates for assembly seats in Hassan district, Mr. Revanna said the party would hold a workers’ meeting in Arsikere on February 3. Party’s senior leaders, including national president and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, would take part in the programme.

“We would invite MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda for the programme. He is with the party,” he said. Later, similar events will be held in other assembly constituencies of the district, he announced in the presence of JD(S) MLAs C.N. Balakrishna, H.K. Kumaraswamy and K.S. Lingesh.

Political circles are buzzing with speculation that JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda is in talks with Congress leaders. He has maintained a distance from the JD(S) for the past few months. Hence, the proposed workers’ meeting in Arsikere has gained significance.

ADVERTISEMENT