JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy wants to know who in BJP allowed rowdy to meet PM

March 14, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is against collecting toll on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway until construction of service roads is complete.

Speaking to mediapersons at Vaddarahalli in Channarayapatna taluk on March 14, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the road work is not yet complete. “The toll should not be collected until the work is completed,” he said.

The JD(S) leader was accompanied by MLA C.N. Balakrishna and MLC Ramesh Gowda. Mr. Kumaraswamy-led Pancharatna Rath Yatra will cover villages in Arsikere constituency on March 14, as part of the party’s campaign for the Assembly elections.

‘Who in BJP allowed a rowdy to meet the PM?’

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting rowdy ‘Fighter’ Ravi in Mandya, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “The PM has greeted him, probably appreciating his work for the welfare of the poor and youth. There is a system to allow people to meet the Prime Minister. Who was responsible for violating this procedure? Whose influence played a role in him getting access to meet the CM? Action should be taken against such people. Let’s see what the BJP does.”

No confusion on candidates for Gubbi, Arsikere constituencies

Answering a question on probable candidates for Gubbi and Arsikere constituencies, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he had already declared Nagaraj as the candidate for Gubbi. “He has already started campaigning. If any leader of the party gives any contradictory statement on this issue, it is wrong,” he said.

Ashok Banavara would be the party candidate for Arsikere constituency in Hassan district.