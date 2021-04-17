JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy tests COVID-19 positive

Bengaluru

17 April 2021 11:53 IST

Mr. Kumaraswamy had been campaigning for the party candidate in Basavakalyan, which is going to bypoll today

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on April 17 said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested," the 61-year-old JD(S) leader tweeted.

For the last few days, Mr. Kumaraswamy had been campaigning for the party candidate in Basavakalyan, which is going to bypoll today.

He had got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 23.