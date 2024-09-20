JD(S) leader demands bagair hukum committee for Shivamogga

Janata Dal (Secular) party’s Shivamogga district unit working president Kantharaj has urged the State government to form the bagair hukum committee of Shivamogga taluk at the earliest.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, Kantharaj said the State government has formed the bagair hukum committees for all taluks of the district, except for Shivamogga taluk. He wanted to know why the government delayed to form the committee for the taluk.

The bagair hukum cultivators would not get justice in the absence of the committee. Besides that many farmers were facing harassment by the Forest Department officials in the name of clearing encroachment. “The government should appoint the committee to come to the rescue of farmers in the taluk,” he stated.

Mr. Kantharaj also said that JD(S) MLA Sharada Puryanaik, representing Shivamogga Rural constituency, had not been able to grant a house under any housing scheme to the needy in the constituency. “The Congress government claims to be in favour of the welfare of the poor and socially backward classes. However, in reality, the government has not granted even one house to any beneficiary,” he alleged.

