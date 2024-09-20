GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JD(S) leader demands bagair hukum committee for Shivamogga

Published - September 20, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Janata Dal (Secular) party’s Shivamogga district unit working president Kantharaj has urged the State government to form the bagair hukum committee of Shivamogga taluk at the earliest.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, Kantharaj said the State government has formed the bagair hukum committees for all taluks of the district, except for Shivamogga taluk. He wanted to know why the government delayed to form the committee for the taluk.

The bagair hukum cultivators would not get justice in the absence of the committee. Besides that many farmers were facing harassment by the Forest Department officials in the name of clearing encroachment. “The government should appoint the committee to come to the rescue of farmers in the taluk,” he stated.

Mr. Kantharaj also said that JD(S) MLA Sharada Puryanaik, representing Shivamogga Rural constituency, had not been able to grant a house under any housing scheme to the needy in the constituency. “The Congress government claims to be in favour of the welfare of the poor and socially backward classes. However, in reality, the government has not granted even one house to any beneficiary,” he alleged.

Published - September 20, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.