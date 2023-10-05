ADVERTISEMENT

“JD(S) is our guest, we look after guests very well”, says former BJP MLA

October 05, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

“We offer our guests tea and food. However, they can demand for something not on our menu”, he said

The Hindu Bureau

Former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda has exuded confidence that the BJP will field its candidate in Hassan Lok Sabha and the JD(S) will work for the BJP’s win.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Preetham Gowda, who lost in the assembly polls to the JD(S) candidate, said that there had been no talks on sharing seats with the JD(S) for the Lok Sabha polls. “However, I am confident that the BJP will field our candidate,” he said.

He opined that it was the JD(S) that came forward for an alliance with the BJP, not the opposite. “Hence, JD(S) leaders are our guests. When guests visit our house, we offer them tea and food as well. But they cannot demand something that is not on our menu. We will look after the guests very well,” he said.

The party with one Lok Sabha member, has joined hands with the BJP, with 303 MPs. “Ours is a nationalist party. For us, the country is first, not any individual. We don’t entertain dynasty politics. The JD(S) has joined hands with us, accepting our ideology, and I welcome them for joining the alliance to elect Narendra Modi as PM for the third time,” he said.

