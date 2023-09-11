JD(S) is joining hands with BJP only for its survival, says Boseraju

September 11, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Criticising the Janata Dal (Secular) for its attempts to forge an alliance with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Minor Irrigation Minister N.S. Boseraju has said that a secular Janata Dal(S) has compromised to join hands with a communal BJP just for its survival.

“If the Janata Dal(S) wants to forge an alliance with the BJP, it is a matter concerning that party. But it shows that ideology is not important for the Janata Dal(S). Whenever it gets a few seats in the Assembly elections, it attempts to join hands with one party or the other only to share power. Joining hands with the BJP this time is for saving the party which is sinking in the State,” Mr. Boseraju said, during his brief interaction with media persons in Raichur on Monday.

When asked about senior Congressman B.K. Hariprasad’s attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Minister said that the party’s high command will address the issue and correct things.

“B.K. Hariprasad is a senior Congress leader. He was denied a berth in the Council of Ministers at the last moment. He is naturally upset and airing his discontentment publically. In a recent conference of backward communities, he expressed his dissatisfaction without taking any name. However, many people are projecting it as he has spoken against the Chief Minister. With the consent and approval of the party high command only, the final decision was taken on the formation of the Council of Ministers. The high command itself will now address the issue and correct things,” Mr. Boseraju said.

When asked about Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma, Mr. Boseraju said that the former must have spoken keeping Tamil Nadu conditions in mind and clarified that the Congress always respects all religions equally.

To a question on the demand for the extension of the Shakti Scheme to the private transport sector, the Minister said that it is the lobby of private bus owners which is working to get profits from the government scheme.

“The Shakti scheme, free transport service for women on government busses, is a model for all States in the country. The scheme has received appreciation from all corners of the country. Now, the demand for extension of the scheme to private busses has been raised by the private bus owners to get profit from the scheme. They have not opposed the scheme,” he said.

