JD(S) indicates support to Murmu for President

Indicating his party’s support to BJP-led NDA’s candidate for Presidential polls Droupadi Murmu, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said a final decision on this will be arrived at soon after going through the background of the two candidates in the fray.

The former Chief Minister said Ms. Murmu has spoken to JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda seeking support and has also sought appointment to meet him personally. He added that there was no need for her to come personally.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Ms. Murmu already has the majority on her side and she had sought Mr. Gowda’s support out of goodwill. He said Ms. Murmu came from a downtrodden community and is an inspiration to all.