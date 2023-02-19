JD(S) in a tricky situation in Hassan over selection of candidate

February 19, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Hassan

The prominence given to the members of Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Revanna’s family in Hassan during ticket distribution is being cited as a reason for two of its legislators distancing themselves from the party leadership and putting the party in a tricky situation.

Two MLAs K.M. Shivalinge Gowda from Arsikere and A.T. Ramaswamy from Arkalgud have distanced themselves, and the party has identified Banavara Ashok, a Kuruba leader, and former Minister A. Manju, respectively, to contest from these constituencies. With Bhavani Revanna, wife of former Minister H.D. Revanna, throwing her hat into the ring, selecting a candidate for Hassan seat has become a tough task.

In the Assembly elections held in 2018, the party won six of the seven seats in the district. Hassan seat was won by Preetham Gowda of the BJP.

Sources said that Mr. Shivalinge Gowda, a three-time MLA from Arsikere and expected to join the Congress, had suggested a candidate during the elections to the Legislative Council from local bodies of Hassan district in 2021. However, the party chose Suraj Revanna.

On the other hand, Mr. Ramaswamy said he had opposed fielding Prajwal Revanna for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and instead wanted JD (S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to contest. His frank opinions did not go down well with the family, he claimed.

Since then, Mr. Revanna’s two sons - Prajwal and Suraj - have entered Parliament and Legislative Council, respectively. Mr. Revanna represents Holenarsiupra Assembly constituency in the district.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, Ms. Bhavani is seeking to contest from Hassan Assembly constituency. While her family members are backing her candidature openly, Mr. Revanna’s brother and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has publicly opposed her candidature.

Mr. Kumaraswamy is said to be worried about voters’ response across the State if one more member of the family is fielded. Party leaders are worried that the party might lose its staunch followers if it continues to offer opportunities for the family members.

In the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the party suffered a severe jolt by fielding Mr. Deve Gowda, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Mr. Prajwal in Tumakuru, Mandya and Hassan constituencies. Mr. Gowda and Mr. Nikhil lost.

The party is said to be thinking about fielding Mr. Revanna for the Hassan and Holenarasipur seats. If he wins both, Ms. Bhavani will get a chance to contest the ensuing byelection. The party, which has already released a list of candidates, has not been able to finalise its candidates in Hassan, where it has a strong base.