JD(S) hoping for hung Assembly in Karnataka to grab power: C.T. Ravi

February 13, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Opposition JD(S) is desperately hoping for a hung House after the forthcoming elections to the legislative Assembly in Karnataka to grab power, senior BJP MLA C.T. Ravi said on February 13. He said such a situation should not arise, as it would lead to ‘politics of opportunity and business’.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the legislature, Mr Ravi said JD(S) took advantage of a fractured mandate in 2004 and 2018, and grabbed power without the mandate of the electorate. A clear majority to the BJP would ensure stability and growth, as the same party would be ruling at the Centre and the State, he claimed.

‘A’ team and ‘B’ team

The ‘A’ team (Congress) and ‘B’ team (JD-S) levelled charges against each other in the 2018 polls but formed an ‘unholy alliance’ after the election results. The coalition government led by H.D. Kumaraswamy lasted just over a year. The BJP is confident of a clear verdict now, Mr. Ravi said.

Veeranna Charantimath (BJP) said the JD(S) has been securing seats in the range of 37-40 owing to the party’s ‘homa and havana’. The party has been praying for a hung assembly this time too, and not for a full majority, he said.

Meanwhile, Bandeppa Kashempur (JD-S) and other JD(S) members said the party would emerge victorious in the 2023 Assembly elections and form a government on its own.

‘Double-engine’ government

Citing the benefits of a ‘double engine’ government, Mr Ravi said the State had received many benefits under the Saubhagya electricity scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Awas Yojana, Kisan Samman Yojana, Fasal Bima Yojana. The State received a huge amount of money under railways and highway projects. The State received ₹7,500 crore for implementing railway projects, he said.

Owing to the ‘double engine’ government, fuel prices have been lesser compared to non-BJP ruled States, he claimed.