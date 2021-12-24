JD(S) hits out at Congress

Belagavi

24 December 2021 01:29 IST

Janata Dal (Secular) leaders on Thursday used the discussion on the anti-conversion Bill to hit at the Congress after it emerged that a draft Bill had been made in 2016 when the party was in power.

“Why was the draft Bill brought in 2016 and what was the objective? Did you (Congress) have an arrangement with the BJP then?” the former Minister H.D. Revanna asked in the Legislative Assembly.

Opposing the Bill, he said that both the national parties were responsible as “the Congress initiated the Bill and the BJP continued with it.”

“Mr. Siddaramaiah signed it and allowed it to be placed before the Cabinet and did not reject it,” he said, adding that there was a “match fixing” between the two national parties.

JD(S) Legislature Party deputy leader Bandeppa Kashempur said, “Someone needs to tell who is the B team of the BJP.”