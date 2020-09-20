JD(S) hits back at Siddaramaiah over ‘opportunist party’ comment

Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, including former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Sunday hit back at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for calling the JD(S) an “opportunist party”.

“Siddaramaiah, who jumped to the Congress in the greed for power, has displayed his true colours by calling the JD(S) an opportunist party. The JD(S) need not learn self-respect from Siddaramaiah, who deserted it along with his followers after enjoying power and position in the party,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said taking to Twitter.

In another tweet, calling Mr. Siddaramaiah a “selfish person”, he said, “The State knows how you, as Congress Chief Minister, openly stated that the Congress should be destroyed. The public expression of an internal feeling shows how selfish and confused a politician you are.”

“Deve Gowda stepped down from the post of Prime Minister out of self-respect. If he chose to, he could have continued [to remain in power]. Did you forget this self-respecting politics so quickly?” Mr. Kumarawamy said, adding that the JD(S) has always responded to the grievances of people whenever it was in power. “The party has never displayed arrogance and even during the short time that it was in power, it worked for the welfare of the people.”

Meanwhile, former Ministers and JD(S) legislators Sa.Ra. Mahesh and C.S. Puttaraju tweeted slamming Mr. Siddaramaiah. Another former Minister, Basavaraj Horatti, also criticised the former Chief Minister.