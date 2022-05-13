JD(S) hires 790 buses from three districts for Bengaluru rally

Many people, particularly in rural areas, could not access transport services as there were no buses to operate on several routes. Most of the buses that operated were crowded

The JD(S) hired 403 buses from Hassan division of KSRTC to transport supporters for its rally in Bengaluru on May 13, 2022.

The regular commuters of KSRTC struggled on Friday as hundreds of buses of the corporation were diverted to the Janata Dal (Secular) rally in Bengaluru. The JD(S) party had hired 790 buses in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga divisions to transport supporters to the venue on May 13.

Many people, particularly in rural areas, could not access transport services as there were no buses to operate on several routes. Most of the buses that operated were crowded. The number of city buses operating in Hassan was also low compared to other days, which had an impact on regular passengers.

Rajesh Shetty, Divisional Controller of Hassan, told The Hindu that JD(S) hired 403 buses from their division. “We have made arrangements such that the regular services are not affected. During peak hours, a few buses operating on busy routes were crowded. Our officers have managed the situation by responding to the needs of passengers,” he said.

The division had borrowed buses from neighbouring divisions, he added.

The JD(S) hired 222 buses from the Chikkamagaluru division and 65 buses from the Shivamogga division.

H.T. Veeresh, Divisional Controller of Chikkamagaluru, said that regular services were affected in some places. “It is quite natural as many buses have been diverted to the rally. However, we are managing with the available vehicles,” he said. The road transport corporation charges ₹39 per km for offering its services on rental basis. The customers have to pay the amount at the respective depots.

Queue at toll plazas

From Hassan alone, more than 1,000 vehicles, including private buses and personal vehicles, transported party workers to Bengaluru on May 13, causing traffic jams at toll plazas on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Highway (NH75). Many JD(S) supporters heading to Bengaluru posted videos and images showing long queues of buses at toll plazas.