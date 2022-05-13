JD(S) hires 3,000 buses to bring supporters to Bengaluru for rally

A file photo of former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy inaugurating the Janata Jaladhare programme at Alamatti in north Karnataka on April 16, 2022.

May 13, 2022 12:13 IST

Public transport services in rural areas are expected to be hit as JD(S) is said to have hired 3,000 KSRTC buses in the old Mysuru region for the day

Hundreds of Janata Dal (Secular) workers from Hassan district left for Bengaluru to take part in the party’s rally on May 13. The party has organised the valedictory of its Janata Jaladhare programme in the State capital.

“Party workers from Hassan are travelling by 547 KSRTC buses, 600 private vehicles and another 2,000 individual vehicles to attend the mega rally,” said Raghu Hongere, JD(S) district spokesperson. He claimed that nearly 40,000 persons from Hassan, a bastion of the party, would be attending the rally.

Prominent leaders of the party from Hassan are taking part in the rally.

Public transport services in rural areas are expected to be hit as hundreds of KSRTC buses have been hired by the JD(S) to ferry its workers to the rally. The party is said to have hired a total of 3,000 KSRTC buses in the old Mysuru region for the day.

Karnataka Rashtra Samiti party president Ravi Krishna Reddy, who was in Hassan on May 12, said that the road transport corporation was denying its services to the rural public by diverting so many buses for a political rally. “KSRTC can divert extra buses to such rallies. But the corporation has made the public suffer by allotting so many buses to a political party. The corporation should not forget that it is dependant on the public for its survival, not any political party,” he said.