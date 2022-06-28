JD(S) has invited S.R. Patil to join the party, says C.M. Ibrahim

Around 20 senior leaders from other parties will join JDS, he claims

We have invited S.R. Patil, senior Congress leader and former minister to quit the Congress and join our party, C.M. Ibrahim, JD(S) state president claimed in Bagalkot on Tuesday.

“Congress has insulted Mr. Patil, who is a veteran Congressman. They denied him MLA ticket. What does that mean? That is why, we have extended our invitation to him. The doors of our party are open if he decides to come,’’ Mr. Ibrahim said. He was speaking to journalists before addressing the party workers.

Mr. Ibrahim, who joined the JD(S) after resigning from the Congress recently, also claimed that around 20 senior leaders from various parties would be joining the JD(S) ‘very soon’.