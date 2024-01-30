GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JD(S) has almost merged with BJP, says D.K. Shivakumar

January 30, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also KPCC president, on Tuesday said that the Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has “almost merged JD(S) with the BJP.”

Speaking to reporters, the KPCC chief said, “Mr. Kumaraswamy may choose to wear a saffron shawl or any other shawl, that is his party’s choice. BJP is trying to find a political base in Mandya and in the process I don’t know who is going to swallow whom.”

Asked about the controversy around the saffron flag in Mandya, he said, “They are trying to provoke innocent villagers with an intention to disturb law and order in the district. The BJP and JD(S) are trying this new experiment in the district. The people of Mandya are secular and tolerant.”

