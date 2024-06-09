JD(S) gets Union Cabinet berth for the first time since its formation in 1999

The Janata Dal (Secular) has found representation in the Union Cabinet for the first time since it was formed in 1999 as a part of a breakaway group from the Janata Dal. The founder of the JD(S), H.D. Deve Gowda, became Prime Minister in 1996 as part of the undivided Janata Dal.

The two-time Chief Minister and JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy, who recorded a thumping victory in Mandya in the Vokkaliga heartland, was the ninth in the pecking order among the Cabinet Ministers to be sworn in on Sunday, considering his seniority. He was sworn in before many BJP Ministers who had served in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier term. He was the first among the BJP’s allies to be sworn in.

The other Cabinet Minister from Karnataka Pralhad Joshi, who served as Minister for Coal, Law and Parliamentary Affairs in the previous government, was the 17th in the order.

The alliance with the JD(S) is credited to have helped the BJP win in at least eight Lok Sabha seats in the South Karnataka region. Mr. Kumaraswamy has considerable political influence on the dominant Vokkaliga community in the Old Mysore region.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lallan Singh) of the Janata Dal (United), an important and second biggest ally of the BJP with 12 seats in the Lok Sabha, was sworn in the 13th place while Ram Mohan Naidu of the the TDP, which is the largest ally of the BJP with 16 seats in the Lok Sabha, was 16th in the order.

Mr. Kumaraswamy took oath in English and swore “in the name of god”. As he walked to take the oath, a few in the crowd raised slogans hailing him. Mr. Kumaraswamy’s family members and a host of JD(S) leaders and former legislators were also in Delhi to witness the event.

Mr. Kumaraswamy was among the six former Chief Ministers to be sworn in as Ministers. The others are Rajnath Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), Shivaraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Bihar). In fact, Mr. Modi is also the former Chief Minister of Gujarat.