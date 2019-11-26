JD(S) forms student unit in Mandya

To tap the eagerness of students to participate in political activities, the Janata Dal (S) has formed a students’ wing in the district.

The party aims to utilise the wing members for electioneering for the byelections to 15 Assembly segments in the State. It also plans to organise a “students’ convention” after the elections. The motive behind the formation of the Mandya District JD(S) Students Unit is creating political awareness among students and using their potential and strengthening the students’ movement, said M. Srinivas, MLA, while addressing members of the newly established unit on Tuesday. The veteran JD(S) leader said that he too had made his way up the political ladder through student movements.

Zafrulla Khan, the party’s national general secretary, honoured the students and asked them to strive to strengthen the JD(S) in the district. According to the leaders, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will attend the proposed post-poll convention.