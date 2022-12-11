JD(S) first list likely next week?

December 11, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Janata Dal (Secular), which put off the announcement of its first list of candidates last month, is likely to release the list next week to coincide with the 62nd birthday of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

While the party has already announced the list of candidates in Tumakuru, Kolar, Chickballapur, and Bengaluru Rural districts where Mr. Kumaraswamy has visited as part of the Pancharatna rally, it is likely that a consolidated list of around 100 candidates will be announced on December 16, which is also the birthday of the party leader. This will include the 32 sitting legislators of the party barring Srinivas Gowda of Kolar and Srinivas of Gubbi, who have been suspended on charges of anti-party activities.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who was scheduled to announce the list of candidates on November 18 when the Pancharatna yatra was flagged off from Mulubagilu, cited ‘astrological advice’ by his brother and party leader H.D. Revanna for postponing the announcement. “Mr. Kumaraswamy has organised Srinivas Kalayana to mark his 62nd birthday. He has also called probable candidates to Ramanagaram where he will announce the list,” sources said.

Meanwhile, induction of Congress leader from Chamarajapet C. Govindaraju into JD(S) on Sunday in the presence of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Mr. Kumaraswamy raised eyebrows in political circles. Mr. Govidaraju, husband of a former councillor, had been in the past accused of involving in the murder of a RTI activist. However, party sources said that Mr. Govindaraju had been acquitted in the case.