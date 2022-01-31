JD(S) expels Shivarame Gowda

Bengaluru

31 January 2022 23:16 IST

He allegedly abused the late G. Made Gowda recently

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday expelled its former MP from Mandya L.R. Shivarame Gowda from the primary membership of the party for allegedly abusing another former MP the late G. Made Gowda recently.

“It is not acceptable that late G. Made Gowda, who was a senior Vokkaliga community leader and a respected leader, was abused by Mr. Shivarame Gowda. I have listened to the audio and such actions are unpardonable,” former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy told presspersons here. “Mr. Shivarame Gowda has spoken unnecessarily on the late leader while speaking on Mandya politics. The video has now gone viral. There was no need to have used such unparliamentarily words.”

He said, “It is true that there was political disagreement between our party and the late leader. That does not mean we disrespect the leader.”

Advertising

Advertising

Party sources said that Mr. Shivarame Gowda, who was elected to the Parliament on JD(S) ticket briefly during 2018, had not been associated much in the recent years after he was denied ticket to contest in 2019. Sources said that the expelled leader had also caused embarrassment to the party during the 2019 Parliamentary polls due to his utterances.