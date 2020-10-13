JD(S) dissolves Kerala unit, forms ad hoc panel

Bengaluru

13 October 2020 02:55 IST

Mathew T. Thomas to preside over panel

The Janata Dal (Secular) national president H.D. Deve Gowda on Monday announced dissolution of the Kerala Pradesh JD(S), and appointed Mathew T. Thomas as the president of the ad hoc committee.

A note said that the party’s national working president B.M. Farooq had issued a notice to C.K. Nanu on September 24, but Mr. Nanu had not taken any steps to follow the directions given in the notice. The note said that Mr. Nanu has not taken any steps to strengthen the Kerala State unit. “On the contrary, he has acted to destabilise the party and has not consulted the core committee, which was formed,” the order signed by Mr. Gowda said.

The note said that Mr. Thomas has taken charge with immediate effect.

