JD(S) dissolves Kerala unit, forms ad hoc panel

The Janata Dal (Secular) national president H.D. Deve Gowda on Monday announced dissolution of the Kerala Pradesh JD(S), and appointed Mathew T. Thomas as the president of the ad hoc committee.
A note said that the party’s national working president B.M. Farooq had issued a notice to C.K. Nanu on September 24, but Mr. Nanu had not taken any steps to follow the directions given in the notice. The note said that Mr. Nanu has not taken any steps to strengthen the Kerala State unit. “On the contrary, he has acted to destabilise the party and has not consulted the core committee, which was formed,” the order signed by Mr. Gowda said.
The note said that Mr. Thomas has taken charge with immediate effect.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath