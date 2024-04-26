JD(S) didn’t invite me for campaign in Mandya, says Sumalatha

April 26, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MYSURU

Expressing displeasure over remarks of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Mandya MP, on Friday said no one from the JD(S) invited her to campaign for the party candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy in Mandya.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Neither me nor my supporters were contacted by any leader from the JD(S) all these days for campaigning,” she said.

Speaking to reporters after casting her vote at Doddarasinakere village in Maddur taluk of Mandya, she said Mr. Kumaraswamy, after the meeting at her residence before the elections, did not contact her for campaign. “Had the party invited me, I would have campaigned in Mandya,” she said.

She said somebody must have given wrong information to Mr. Deve Gowda that she deliberately did not campaign for Mr. Kumaraswamy. “When I went to Mangaluru to campaign for the BJP, would I refuse to campaign in Mandya,” she asked.

“I sacrificed the seat to see Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister for the third time. But a different message is being represented about me in Mandya,” she said, expressing her displeasure over the developments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.