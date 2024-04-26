GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

JD(S) didn’t invite me for campaign in Mandya, says Sumalatha

April 26, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Sumalatha Ambareesh

Sumalatha Ambareesh | Photo Credit: File photo

Expressing displeasure over remarks of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Sumalatha Ambareesh, Mandya MP, on Friday said no one from the JD(S) invited her to campaign for the party candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy in Mandya.

“Neither me nor my supporters were contacted by any leader from the JD(S) all these days for campaigning,” she said.

Speaking to reporters after casting her vote at Doddarasinakere village in Maddur taluk of Mandya, she said Mr. Kumaraswamy, after the meeting at her residence before the elections, did not contact her for campaign. “Had the party invited me, I would have campaigned in Mandya,” she said.

She said somebody must have given wrong information to Mr. Deve Gowda that she deliberately did not campaign for Mr. Kumaraswamy. “When I went to Mangaluru to campaign for the BJP, would I refuse to campaign in Mandya,” she asked.

“I sacrificed the seat to see Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister for the third time. But a different message is being represented about me in Mandya,” she said, expressing her displeasure over the developments.

Related Topics

Karnataka / General Elections 2024 / Janata Dal - Secular

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.