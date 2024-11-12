 />
JD(S) demands Zameer’s resignation for his remarks against HDK

Published - November 12, 2024 09:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) workers led by former Minister S.R. Mahesh staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan for his remarks against Union Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy.

JD(S) workers led by former Minister S.R. Mahesh staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan for his remarks against Union Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Janata Dal (Secular) workers and supporters led by former Minister S.R. Mahesh on Tuesday staged a demonstration here condemning Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan’s remarks about the skin colour of Union Minister and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and demanded his resignation.

Though Mr. Khan, who was in Mysuru on Tuesday, apologised for his remark if it hurt the JD(S) workers and others, the JD(S) workers, who staged a protest at Gandhi Square, demanded Mr. Khan’s resignation for his ‘racist’ remarks. Lashing out at Mr. Khan for his “Kalia Kumaraswamy” remarks, Mr. Mahesh demanded that Mr. Khan must be removed from the Cabinet.

The former Minister also hit out at Mr. Khan for his comment to ‘purchase’ Mr. Kumaraswamy’s family during his campaign in Channapatna.

“The Minister should not cross his limits and speak about anything that hurts the sentiment of the people. He must tender an apology to the people of State for his remarks against Mr. Kumaraswamy’s family,” he stressed.

