JD(S) demands Zameer’s resignation for his remarks against HDK

The Janata Dal (Secular) workers and supporters led by former Minister S.R. Mahesh on Tuesday staged a demonstration here condemning Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan’s remarks about the skin colour of Union Minister and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and demanded his resignation.

Though Mr. Khan, who was in Mysuru on Tuesday, apologised for his remark if it hurt the JD(S) workers and others, the JD(S) workers, who staged a protest at Gandhi Square, demanded Mr. Khan’s resignation for his ‘racist’ remarks. Lashing out at Mr. Khan for his “Kalia Kumaraswamy” remarks, Mr. Mahesh demanded that Mr. Khan must be removed from the Cabinet.

The former Minister also hit out at Mr. Khan for his comment to ‘purchase’ Mr. Kumaraswamy’s family during his campaign in Channapatna.

“The Minister should not cross his limits and speak about anything that hurts the sentiment of the people. He must tender an apology to the people of State for his remarks against Mr. Kumaraswamy’s family,” he stressed.