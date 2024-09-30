JD(S) demands suspension of Lokayukta SIT ADGP 

Demanding that the Lokayukta SIT Additional Director General of Police M. Chandrashekar be placed under suspension for allegedly insulting their party chief and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) lodged a complaint with Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on Monday.

A delegation led by JD(S) Floor leader in the Legislative Assembly C.B. Suresh Babu met the Chief Secretary and submitted the complaint. In the complaint, Mr. Babu demanded action against the ADGP and that the State should send a proposal in this regard to the Union Home Ministry. “The official is involved in corruption, misbehaviour, extortion, and criminal cases,” Mr. Babu alleged.

“Following Mr. Kumaraswamy exposing his cases of corruption, the ADGP in his letter to the SIT staff used obscene and derogatory messages against the Union Minister. If Mr. Kumaraswamy had issued a derogatory statement against the ADGP, he could have demanded action as per rules. It is misbehaviour on his part to use derogatory words in the letter and release it to the media,” Mr. Babu said.

Alleging that Mr. Chandrashekhar is a 1988 IPS batch official of Himachal Pradesh cadre, Mr. Babu said he (the official) forged documents and with influence got transferred to Karnataka and joined the Karnataka cadre. “He has served in various important positions and during service, he developed bonds with landsharks, businessmen, industrialists, and anti-social elements. He is involved in criminal cases, extortion and serial crimes,” he alleged in the complaint.

DKS reacts

Meanwhile, replying to questions on Mr. Kumaraswamy’s tirade against Mr. Chandrashekar, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said: “Mr. Chandrashekar is the one investigating and Mr. Kumaraswamy is the one being investigated. I don’t have anything to do with it.”

