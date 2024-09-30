GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JD(S) demands suspension of Lokayukta SIT ADGP 

Published - September 30, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
M. Chandrashekar, Lokayukta SIT Additional Director General of Police

M. Chandrashekar, Lokayukta SIT Additional Director General of Police | Photo Credit: File photo

Demanding that the Lokayukta SIT Additional Director General of Police M. Chandrashekar be placed under suspension for allegedly insulting their party chief and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) lodged a complaint with Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on Monday.

A delegation led by JD(S) Floor leader in the Legislative Assembly C.B. Suresh Babu met the Chief Secretary and submitted the complaint. In the complaint, Mr. Babu demanded action against the ADGP and that the State should send a proposal in this regard to the Union Home Ministry. “The official is involved in corruption, misbehaviour, extortion, and criminal cases,” Mr. Babu alleged.

“Following Mr. Kumaraswamy exposing his cases of corruption, the ADGP in his letter to the SIT staff used obscene and derogatory messages against the Union Minister. If Mr. Kumaraswamy had issued a derogatory statement against the ADGP, he could have demanded action as per rules. It is misbehaviour on his part to use derogatory words in the letter and release it to the media,” Mr. Babu said.

Alleging that Mr. Chandrashekhar is a 1988 IPS batch official of Himachal Pradesh cadre, Mr. Babu said he (the official) forged documents and with influence got transferred to Karnataka and joined the Karnataka cadre. “He has served in various important positions and during service, he developed bonds with landsharks, businessmen, industrialists, and anti-social elements. He is involved in criminal cases, extortion and serial crimes,” he alleged in the complaint.

DKS reacts

Meanwhile, replying to questions on Mr. Kumaraswamy’s tirade against Mr. Chandrashekar, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said: “Mr. Chandrashekar is the one investigating and Mr. Kumaraswamy is the one being investigated. I don’t have anything to do with it.”

Published - September 30, 2024 09:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.