JD(S) core committee members to meet in Kalaburagi on Sept. 26

September 20, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Janata Dal (Secular) will organise its divisional-level core committee meeting in Kalaburagi on September 26 to gather opinion from party leaders about the BJP-Janata Dal(S) electoral alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

Janata Dal(S) district president Suresh Mahagaonkar and core committee member Doddappagouda Patil Naribol, addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, said that Janata Dal(S) State president C.M. Ibrahim, State core committee chairman G.T. Deve Gowda, convener Y.S.V. Datta and all the 21 members of the core committee will attend the meeting.

A State-level core committee meeting was held in Bengaluru on September 10, where the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy announced the decision taken by party to have truck with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls and also expressed the need for strengthening the party to face the upcoming elections effectively.

Party district presidents of Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir districts and workers will also attend the core committee meeting in Kalaburagi.

Mr. Naribol said that the BJP-Janata Dal(S) electoral alliance has been necessitated to save the regional party. He said that Congress leaders criticising the Janata Dal(S) for having an alliance with the BJP has no moral right to discuss the ideology of the party, as it [Janata Dal-S] protects the interests of minorities.

