JD(S) considering buying drug developed by DRDO to distribute to public

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has told his partymen that the Janata Dal (S) was considering buying the DRDO-developed 2DG medicine for treatment of COVID-19 and distributing it among people.

During a digital interaction of party legislators on Monday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the party would wait to understand the medicine’s efficacy in fighting COVID-19 and procure it if was found to be effective.

The legislators brought to his notice the various problems faced by the public during the lockdown, including problems in procuring foodgrains from Public Distribution System stores and the high number of deaths of youngsters being reported. A release stated that the discussion revolved around issues such as reduced testing for COVID-19, delayed or no results, confusion in vaccination, complaints of irregular supply of oxygen, and high cost of treatment of COVID-19 in private hospitals across the State.

Mobile canteen

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader and former MLC T.A. Saravana launched a free mobile canteen service near Victoria Hospital on Sunday to cater to those in need coming to the market and surrounding areas. The ‘H.D. Deve Gowda Mobile Appaji canteen’ was launched to celebrate the birthday of the former Prime Minister and distribute free food. Incidentally, Mr. Saravana had launched an Appaji Canteen at Hanumanthnagar where food was distributed for free during the lockdown last year.