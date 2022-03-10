JD(S), Congress lock horns over penalty on Eagleton resort

Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah indulge in heated exchange in Assembly

The former Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) and Siddaramaiah of the Congress indulged in a verbal duel in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday on imposing penalty of ₹982 crore on Eagleton resort at Bidadi in Ramanagaram district for encroaching upon 77.19 acres of government land.

The penalty was fixed during the tenure of the Siddaramaiah-led government. Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that the penalty was huge and a senior Congress leader sought “commission” from owners of the resort by fixing the penalty. The JD(S) leader alleged irregularities in fixing the penalty and demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge.

The High Court of Karnataka had earlier upheld the decision of the government to collect ₹982 crore from Chamundeswari Build Tech Pvt. Ltd., promoter of Eagleton Golf Course and Resorts.

The company had subsequently questioned the legality of the penalty and the matter was still pending before the court. The resort questioned in the High Court the manner in which a Cabinet sub-committee in 2017 had arrived at the ₹982 crore figure.

When Mr. Kumaraswamy continued to target the senior Congress leader of the Ramanagaram district, without naming KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, on the alleged irregularities in fixing the penalty, Mr. Siddaramaiah objected to the JD(S) leader’s remarks and asked him to speak on the Budget not on an old issue to settle political scores.

Mr. Siddaramaiah asked why Mr. Kumaraswamy did not raise the issue of irregularities when he was in the Opposition during the Congress Government. Why did he not order a probe or failed to resolve the issue when he was the Chief Minister in 2006 and later in 2018-19, for 14 months, he sought to know. He urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to conduct a detailed probe into the matter.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who was talking with some documents, said he came to know about the matter only recently and he was unaware of the issue when he was the Chief Minister.

K.R. Ramesh Kumar (Congress) took potshots at the JD(S) leader and said Congress MLAs stayed in the resort during the formation of the coalition government headed by Mr. Kumaraswamy in 2018. Apparently referring to Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Kumaraswamy, the former Speaker said: “Both leaders then (referred to as jodettu) were together.”

Basanagouda Yatnal (BJP) asked Mr. Kumaraswamy to name the leader who indulged in “commission” seeking business while fixing the penalty.

Mr. Bommai said the court was seized of the matter and he would look into the details and seek legal advice before proceeding further.