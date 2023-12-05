JD(S)-Congress clash in Assembly over permission to speak on copra price

December 05, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - BELAGAVI

JD(S) and Congress members clashed in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday over the issue of raising the plight of copra farmers.

During zero hour, when Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda was about to start speaking on the difficulty being faced by coconut farmers because of the collapse in prices of copra, JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna too urged the Chair for permission to speak on the issue.

Soon, the JD(S) members trooped to the Well of the House demanding the opportunity to speak first on the issue.

But, Speaker U.T. Khader said Mr. Gowda had sought permission on Monday itself to speak on the issue while the request from the JD(S) to raise the matter came only 15 minutes ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the JD(S) members were adamant on their stand, leading to angry exchanges between Mr. Gowda and the JD(S) members. Soon, other Congress members too joined in, leading to bedlam in the House.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Gowda had quit the JD(S) before the last Assembly elections and joined the Congress.

When nothing was heard due to the commotion, the Speaker adjourned the House for lunch.

Later, Mr. Revanna told reporters that the JD(S) wanted to hold the Congress and Minister D.K. Shivakumar accountable for their assurance to pay ₹15,000 per quintal of copra. But, Mr. Gowda was planning to train his guns on the Centre for ignoring the plight of copra farmers, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT