JD(S) complains to EC against conduct of govt. employees conference

February 03, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Janata Dal (Secular) has complained to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka against State Government Employees Association president Shadakshari for planning to hold a State government employees’ conference on February 4 in Shivamogga, alleging that he was working in favour of the ruling party. They argued that it was against the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

In his complaint, Pradeep Kumar S.P., general secretary, State Legal Cell of JD(S), alleged: “Mr. Shadakshari is a government employee and he must be obedient to the rules of Karnataka Civil Service Rules, 1957. According to these rules, a government employee should keep distance from political parties and should remain politically neutral.”

However, he is holding the conference ahead of the Assembly elections, and recognised himself with some particular political party and its leader. He had also offered some gifts to the participants and it is against the principles of Karnataka State Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021., the party said

In the complaint, they alleged that there were flexes, banners, and buntings across Shivamogga city. The party sought legal action against Mr. Shadakshari.

‘Annual event’

Refuting the allegations, Mr. Shadakshari said that such conferences were being held annually, and what is being held on Saturday was in continuation of it. “It is wrong to give it political colour,” he said. “We have invited respectable speakers like Gururaj Karjagi and Gangavati Pranesh to motivate workers.”

He added that election code of conduct had not kicked in and it was wrong to read motives into routine events. “Do we stop Women’s Day celebrations or Rajyotsava because elections are approaching?” he asked.