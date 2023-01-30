JD(S) candidate may be decided by Feb. first week, as family drama settles

January 30, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

After the public spat between the family members of Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda last week over the party’s candidate for Hassan assembly constituency, the party is expected to sort out the issue this week after former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy returns from the Pancharatna Yatre.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who is in Sandur currently, is expected to return to Bengaluru on Wednesday night. “Mr. Kumaraswamy is in touch with his brother and former Minister H.D. Revanna on the issue and the latter has agreed to close the chapter for good. There is a possibility that the candidate could be announced in February first week,” party sources said.

Over the last week after Bhavani Revanna (Mr. Revanna’s wife) announced publicly that her candidature for Hassan has been decided already by party leaders, tension has been brewing within the family and party. While Mr. Kumaraswamy insisted that an ordinary party worker would be fielded, Ms. Bhavani’s children - MLC Suraj Revanna and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna - added to the confusion by standing by their mother’s statement. Mr. Revanna intervened on Sunday to douse the fire. Former Vice-President of Hassan Zilla Panchayat H.P. Swaroop is a contender for party ticket.

Second List

The JD(S) is likely to announce its second list of about 60 candidates around Mahashivaratri in the third week of February. “Candidates for Sira, Arsikere, Arkalgud, and Hassan, where there is no clarity currently, will settle by then. Party will also announce a new candidate for Sindhagi where its candidate Shivananda Patil passed away recently.”

Meanwhile, the party is also expected to change its candidates in some among the 93 constituencies for which it had earlier announced candidates. “A couple of candidates have not been found to be working satisfactorily. Mr. Kumaraswamy has warned these candidates that they would be changed if they did not mend their ways.”