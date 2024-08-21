JD(S) candidate elected Hassan CMC president

The Janata Dal (Secular) party has succeeded to hold power in the Hassan City Municipal Council by winning the president’s post during the elections held on Wednesday.

M. Chandre Gowda of the JD(S) representing ward 9 in the city was elected president of the council. Lathadevi Suresh, who was elected from ward 35 on BJP ticket, but identified herself with the JD(S), was elected vice-president. The president’s post was reserved for backward classes-A category and the vice-president’s post was reserved for woman.

In the 35-member council, the JD(S) won 17 seats, the BJP 14, the Congress and Independents won two seats each. Besides the members, Hassan MLA H.P. Swaroop of the JD(S) did cast his vote.

The BJP, which has an alliance with the JD(S) in the State, had declared its support to the JD(S) candidate contesting for the president’s post. It had sought the JD(S) support for the BJP candidate contesting for the vice-president’s post. Mr. Chandre Gowda won with the votes of JD(S) and BJP members. However, the alliance did not work out. The JD(S) leaders did not show interest in joining hands with the BJP in the CMC elections.

The BJP had fielded Shilpa Vikram as its candidate for the vice-president’s post and also issued whip to its members to vote for the candidate. Ms. Lathadevi Suresh, the BJP member but identified with the JD(S), won the election by securing 21 votes against Shilpa Vikram, official BJP candidate, who secured 14 votes.

Interestingly, Ms. Lathadevi Suresh actually voted for her rival Shilpa Vikram,to honour the party whip and avoid disciplinary action. G. Maruthi, Assistant Commissioner, conducted the election.

