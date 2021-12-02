JD(S)-BJP pact to be decided after Deve Gowda’s return from Delhi

A day after Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the the issue of the Bharatiya Janata Party having an alliance with the party for the Legislative Council elections had been left to the discretion of regional heads.

He told presspersons in Hubballi that various issues, including that of local alliance, were discussed during the meeting of Mr. Gowda and Mr. Modi on Tuesday. The former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and H.D. Kumaraswamy would take a final decision on the issue, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy said a clarity on the speculated pact between his party and the BJP would be arrived at after Mr. Gowda returns to Bengaluru from Delhi where he is attending Parliament session.

“I will discuss the issue with Mr. Gowda after his return from Delhi and decide on the future course of action,” Mr. Kumaraswamy told reporters at Bidadi, near here, on Wednesday. “Mr. Yediyurappa has openly sought our support in constituencies where we are not contesting. We will decide on the request shortly.”

When asked if the issue came up for discussion when Mr. Gowda met Mr. Modi, he said, “From what I hear, Mr. Gowda met Mr. Modi to seek an Indian Institute of Technology for Hassan. Both the leaders share a warm relationship. They may have discussed the Council poll issues too.”