JD(S)-BJP likely to settle for ‘friendly fight’ in local body polls

The success of the BJP-Janata Dal (S) alliance in the south Karnataka seats in the Lok Sabha elections has not only brought joy among JD(S) workers, but also anxiety about the future of many grassroots workers.

Though on multiple occasions before the elections former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had said that the future of the alliance would depend on how the regional party is treated and the cooperation it gets, he on Tuesday said that the alliance had worked well.

Party sources said that though the taluk and zilla panchayats elections were yet to be notified, it was likely that the two parties would be having a “friendly fight” since it would become difficult to have seat-sharing agreements at the grassroots, and such agreements would also not be easy to implement.

“Even legislators of both parties will be anxious to get their followers ticket for the local body elections. We will most likely have a friendly fight and decision on any adjustments between the workers of two parties will be done locally,” they said.

Ahead of the elections, grassroots workers and leaders were anxious about their future after the BJP and JD (S) announced the alliance.

“Though at many places, especially in Hassan, the alliance faced trouble as local leaders did not cooperate, there was good coordination overall. Some BJP leaders in Mandya also did not cooperate,” JD (S) sources said.

The JD (S) cooperation in Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Chickballapur, Bengaluru North, and Bengaluru Rural where BJP registered victories has been acknowledged by the BJP.

Several leaders, including V. Somanna and B.Y. Raghavendra, who won from Tumakuru and Shivamogga respectively, and N. Ravikumar, MLC, publicly acknowledged the role of JD (S) in BJP victories.

However, the same measure of coordination could not be achieved in Kalyana Karnataka region where the JD (S) has sizeable votes in Raichur, Bidar, and Kalaburagi, party sources said.

