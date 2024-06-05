GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

JD(S)-BJP likely to settle for ‘friendly fight’ in local body polls

Published - June 05, 2024 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The success of the BJP-Janata Dal (S) alliance in the south Karnataka seats in the Lok Sabha elections has not only brought joy among JD(S) workers, but also anxiety about the future of many grassroots workers.

Though on multiple occasions before the elections former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had said that the future of the alliance would depend on how the regional party is treated and the cooperation it gets, he on Tuesday said that the alliance had worked well.

Party sources said that though the taluk and zilla panchayats elections were yet to be notified, it was likely that the two parties would be having a “friendly fight” since it would become difficult to have seat-sharing agreements at the grassroots, and such agreements would also not be easy to implement.

“Even legislators of both parties will be anxious to get their followers ticket for the local body elections. We will most likely have a friendly fight and decision on any adjustments between the workers of two parties will be done locally,” they said.

Ahead of the elections, grassroots workers and leaders were anxious about their future after the BJP and JD (S) announced the alliance. 

“Though at many places, especially in Hassan, the alliance faced trouble as local leaders did not cooperate, there was good coordination overall. Some BJP leaders in Mandya also did not cooperate,” JD (S) sources said.

The JD (S) cooperation in Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Chickballapur, Bengaluru North, and Bengaluru Rural where BJP registered victories has been acknowledged by the BJP.

Several leaders, including V. Somanna and B.Y. Raghavendra, who won from Tumakuru and Shivamogga respectively, and N. Ravikumar, MLC, publicly acknowledged the role of JD (S) in BJP victories.

However, the same measure of coordination could not be achieved in Kalyana Karnataka region where the JD (S) has sizeable votes in Raichur, Bidar, and Kalaburagi, party sources said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.