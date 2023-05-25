JD(S) bags three standing panels, Cong. one in MCC polls

May 25, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MYSURU

Elections to the posts of chairperson of all four standing committees of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) finally took place on Thursday after a delay of nearly eight months.

Elections to the standing committees on Taxation, Finance and Appeals; Public Health, Education and Social Justice; City Planning and Reforms; and Accounts were held.

Mayor Shivakumar and Deputy Mayor G. Roopa congratulated the newly-appointed chairpersons of the committees, who were elected unopposed.

The Janata Dal (S) councillors will head three committees while the Opposition Congress has bagged one committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of an “understanding” with the JD(S), the ruling BJP did not field any candidate in the elections, making way for the former to win the chairperson posts of three standing committees. Each standing committee consists of seven members, and one of them heads the committee.

JD (S) councillor V. Ramesh of Ward No. 7 was elected chairperson of the Standing Committee (Accounts) while Ms. Savitha of Ward No. 44, who is also a JD(S) councillor, was elected chairperson of Public Health, Education and Social Justice.

JD(S) councillor R. Nagaraj of Ward No. 41 will head the Finance Standing Committee. H.M. Shanthakumari of the Congress, from Ward No 32, was elected cairperson of the City Planning and Reforms Standing Committee.

The Congress was complaining against the Mayor for delaying the polls though the mayoral election took place in September last year. The election was put off on at least five occasions, forcing the Congress to vent its ire against Mr. Shivakumar, whom they accused of deliberately delaying the polls over “political reasons”.

Congress councillors and the local party leaders even staged protests and also petitioned the Regional Commissioner seeking his intervention for conducting the polls at the earliest.

Though members to the committees were elected on the day of mayoral election, the heads of the committees had not been elected.

Following the announcement of Assembly elections, the poll code of conduct came into force, delaying the elections to the standing committees further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.