ADVERTISEMENT

JD(S) bags three standing panels, Cong. one in MCC polls

May 25, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress had been complaining about the delay in holding the polls

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Shivakumar and Deputy Mayor G. Roopa with the newly-elected chairpersons of the four standing committees of Mysuru City Corporation on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Elections to the posts of chairperson of all four standing committees of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) finally took place on Thursday after a delay of nearly eight months.

Elections to the standing committees on Taxation, Finance and Appeals; Public Health, Education and Social Justice; City Planning and Reforms; and Accounts were held.

Mayor Shivakumar and Deputy Mayor G. Roopa congratulated the newly-appointed chairpersons of the committees, who were elected unopposed.

The Janata Dal (S) councillors will head three committees while the Opposition Congress has bagged one committee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of an “understanding” with the JD(S), the ruling BJP did not field any candidate in the elections, making way for the former to win the chairperson posts of three standing committees. Each standing committee consists of seven members, and one of them heads the committee.

JD (S) councillor V. Ramesh of Ward No. 7 was elected chairperson of the Standing Committee (Accounts) while Ms. Savitha of Ward No. 44, who is also a JD(S) councillor, was elected chairperson of Public Health, Education and Social Justice.

JD(S) councillor R. Nagaraj of Ward No. 41 will head the Finance Standing Committee. H.M. Shanthakumari of the Congress, from Ward No 32, was elected cairperson of the City Planning and Reforms Standing Committee.

The Congress was complaining against the Mayor for delaying the polls though the mayoral election took place in September last year. The election was put off on at least five occasions, forcing the Congress to vent its ire against Mr. Shivakumar, whom they accused of deliberately delaying the polls over “political reasons”.

Congress councillors and the local party leaders even staged protests and also petitioned the Regional Commissioner seeking his intervention for conducting the polls at the earliest.

Though members to the committees were elected on the day of mayoral election, the heads of the committees had not been elected.

Following the announcement of Assembly elections, the poll code of conduct came into force, delaying the elections to the standing committees further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US