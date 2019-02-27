JD(S) appoints heads to boards, corporations

Addressing the discontent among its MLAs, JD(S) on Tuesday appointed 11 legislators and leaders to various boards and corporations, besides to the posts of a political secretary, a parliamentary secretary to Chief Minister and three parliamentary secretaries to JD(S) Ministers.

While former legislator from Navalgund N.H. Konareddy has been appointed as the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary, Nagthan MLA Devanand Fulsing Chavan is now Parliamentary Secretary (Primary and Secondary Education) to the CM.

Based on the recommendation from its coalition partner, Congress leader V. Muniyappa had been appointed Political Secretary to the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister’s Office said that Mr. Muniyappa will continue along with Mr Konareddy.

Three Parliamentary Secretaries have been appointed to three JD(S) Ministers. K. Srinivas Murthy has been appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister. M. Srinivas and MLC K.A. Thippeswamy have been appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries to Cooperation and Public Works Ministers, respectively. All these nominees have been given the rank of State Minister. The party is yet to fill two vacant posts in the Cabinet.

The following MLAs have been appointed to head various boards and corporations: Nagangouda Kandakur – Karnataka Slum Development Board; Raja Venkatapa Nayak – Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation; D.C. Gaurishankar – Mysore Sales International Ltd.; B. Satyanarayana – Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation; Nisarga Narayanswamy L.N. – Bengaluru International Airport Area Planning Authority; K Annadani – D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation Ltd.; K.M. Shivalinge Gowda – Karnataka Housing Board; K. Mahadev – Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (KSIIDC); Mohammed Zafrulla Khan (party worker) – Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation; T. Venkataramanaiah – Karnataka State Forest Industries Corporation; and S. Bheema Nayak – Karnataka Thanda Development Corporation.

Delay caused discontent

Although the Congress had made the appointments in December to its quota of boards and corporations, the JD(S) had put it on hold. The delay in naming chairpersons to boards and corporations and filling two vacant posts in the Cabinet had resulted in discontentment among party MLAs. However, unlike in the Congress camp, this had remained under the surface and not threatened the government.

According to sources in the party, leaders and legislators were earlier assured of filling their quota in the Cabinet and making appointments after Sankranti, but the BJP’s constant efforts to destabilise the coalition had forced the party to put the plan on hold. Following this, the Chief Minister was busy preparing for the budget.