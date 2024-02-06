GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JD(S) accuses Congress of ‘double standards’

February 06, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Accusing the Congress of following double standards, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that the Congress was indulging in politics over share in taxes and Central grants.

“The Congress has different policies for Karnataka and Kerala. While Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and others, have protested against reduced tax share and grants in Delhi, the party has refused to be part of a similar protest being planned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led-LDF,” the former Chief Minister said in a statement.

“The Congress in Kerala has refused to be part of the protest pointing out that Kerala government is spending public money on unnecessary expenditure. The Congress has not cooperated with the government in the all-party meeting. When the Kerala Assembly adopted a resolution against the Centre, Congress members were absent,” he said, adding that the Congress has boycotted the February 8 protest organised by Mr. Vijayan in Delhi.

