‘JD(F)’ barb countered

Questions Siddaramaiah’s right to field his son Yathindra from Varuna Assembly segment

Hitting out at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s barb against alleged domination of JD(S) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda’s family in the party, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy questioned the Congress leader’s moral right to field his son Yathindra from Varuna Assembly segment in Mysuru.

Mr. Kumaraswamy was reacting to Mr. Siddaramaiah statement replacing the ‘S’ with an ‘F’ in JD(S) to highlight the domination of the family.

The JD(S) leader sought to know Siddaramaiah’s reason behind bringing his son Yathindra into politics. Though his elder son Rakesh, who died, was in politics, his second son Yathindra was a doctor. “If you did not wish to contest, you could have fielded a committed party worker. Why your son? Your son was not in politics. He was not even a gram panchayat member. Why did you field him from Varuna? Is only Deve Gowda’s party a family party,” he questioned.

Referring to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s accusation that the JD(S) had fielded Muslim candidates in the ensuing by-polls in Hangal and Sindgi only to defeat the Congress and his questions over why the party had not fielded Muslims in Ramanagaram or Channapatna, Mr. Kumaraswamy sought to know from the Congress leader why he could not field a Muslim from Chamundeshwari when he chose to contest from Badami as well during the last Assembly elections in 2018.