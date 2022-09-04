JD (S) questions voting rights to Congress MLC in mayoral polls

It contends Dinesh’s name figures in the electoral rolls of Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency

Even as the three main political parties were formulating electoral strategies for the mayoral polls scheduled to be held here on September 6, the JD (S) has filed a petition with the office of the Regional Commissioner in Mysuru questioning the voting rights given to Congress MLC Dinesh Gooli Gowda by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in the elections to choose the next Mayor of Mysuru.

JD (S) leader Ravichandre Gowda N.R., an advocate from Bengaluru, submitted a petition to Ms. Roopashree, Additional Commissioner in the office of Regional Commissioner in Mysuru, pointing out that Mr. Dinesh’s had filed his nomination papers to contest the elections to the Legislative Council as a resident of Yeshwanthpur in Bengaluru and provided the details of his name in the electoral list of Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency.

Mr. Gowda sought to know how Mr. Dinesh, who owns a house in Maddur taluk and represents Mandya Legislative Council seat from local bodies constituency, can be given rights to vote in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) elections?

While seeking voting rights in the mayoral polls, Mr. Dinesh, apart from contending that Srirangapatna taluk fell under the purview of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), had submitted the details of his house in J.P. Nagar in Mysuru city.

But, Mr. Gowda contended that Mr. Dinesh’s name figures in the electoral rolls of Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency and he owns a house in Maddur taluk and not in Srirangapatna taluk. Also, just because he has a house in J.P. Nagar in Mysuru, he cannot be given voting rights in MCC, the JD (S) leader contended while pointing out that most of the legislators from Mysuru district had a house in Mysuru City. By that yardstick, all the legislators in Mysuru district will become entitled to vote in the mayoral polls, he said.

Mr. Gowda said the voting rights given to Mr. Dinesh was a violation of Section 17 and 18 of Representation of People Act 1951. It may be mentioned here that inclusion of Mr. Dinesh among the people’s representatives having voting rights during the mayoral elections has taken the total votes of the Congress to 24 that includes 20 corporators, one MLA and three MLCS. The BJP has a total of 26 votes, including 22 corporators, one MP, two MLAs, and one MLC. The JD (S) votes include 17 corporators, one MLA and two MLCs, taking its total to 20. In addition, there are five Independents and one BSP corporator with voting rights in the mayoral polls scheduled for September 6.

Though no single party has enough majority to win the mayoral polls on its own, the BJP and Congress have declared that they will go it alone and contest the elections on their own strength. The JD (S) on the other hand has said that it is also making a bid for the Mayor’s post and sought the support of BJP in its endeavour. But, the saffron party has rejected the request and said the party will field its own candidates for the post of Mayor as well as Deputy Mayor.