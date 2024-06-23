JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested in sex abuse case; probe handed over to CID

One more member from the family of Janata Dal (S) leader and former Minister H. D. Revanna is in the eye of a storm as his son and JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna was on Sunday arrested by the Hassan police after being questioned in connection with a case of alleged sexual abuse of a 27-year-old man, registered against him in Hassan late on Saturday (June 22). The State government has handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

On Sunday, Dr. Suraj was brought to Bengaluru by the Hassan police following his arrest. He was produced before the magistrate of Special Court of Magistrate for criminal cases against former and present MPs and MLAs, at his residence at Koramangala here after he was subjected to a medical examination. The judge then remanded Dr. Suraj in judicial custody for 14 days.

Well-placed sources said that the handover of the case to the CID was yet to be completed and the investigation agency would likely move for the MLC’s custody soon.

It may be noted that his younger brother and former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is facing charges of rape in three cases and is presently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe his alleged sex crimes.

Incidentally, the SIT is also led by senior CID officer B. K. Singh, who will also now supervise the probe into the case against Dr. Suraj. Similarly, both his parents are on bail in connection with allegations of abducting a victim of sexual abuse by Mr. Prajwal.

A youth from Arkalgud taluk in Hassan district, who identified himself as a JD(S) worker, had filed a complaint on Saturday at Holenarasipur Rural Police Station alleging that Dr. Suraj had sexually abused him at his farmhouse at Gannikada in Holenarsipur taluk on June 16.

Following the complaint, the police brought the MLC to the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police station in Hassan for interrogation that went on for hours and later arrested him late on Saturday night.

The MLC is facing charges of sexually abusing a man and also threatening to kill him, if he revealed the same to anyone. The Holenarsipur Rural police registered the case against Dr. Suraj and his associate Shivakumar H.L., under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Dr. Suraj’s father, Mr. H.D. Revanna, MLA, has termed the allegations against his son a “conspiracy” and said he had faith in God and the judiciary. Dr. Suraj’s uncle and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, however, chose to maintain a distance and refrained from commenting on the case.

The youth, who filed the complaint, chose not to undergo a medical examination in Hassan. He maintained that he had no faith in the hospital staff in Hassan.

He was subjected to medical examination at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals in Bengaluru on Sunday.

