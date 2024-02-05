ADVERTISEMENT

JD (S) appoints office-bearers

February 05, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Revamping the party’s leadership structure ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday appointed former legislator Venkatrao Nadagouda as the Secretary General besides appointing five working presidents.

Alkod Hanumanthappa, C.B. Suresh Babu, Bheemgouda Basanagouda Patil, Sa.Ra. Mahesh and Doddappagouda Shivalingappagouda Narebo have been appointed as working presidents. Former IPS officer Jyothiprakash Mirji, who joined the party on Monday has been appointed as one of the four senior vice-presidents.

The announcement of new office-bearers was made by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy after the core committee meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US