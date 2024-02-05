JD (S) appoints office-bearers

February 05, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Revamping the party’s leadership structure ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday appointed former legislator Venkatrao Nadagouda as the Secretary General besides appointing five working presidents.

Alkod Hanumanthappa, C.B. Suresh Babu, Bheemgouda Basanagouda Patil, Sa.Ra. Mahesh and Doddappagouda Shivalingappagouda Narebo have been appointed as working presidents. Former IPS officer Jyothiprakash Mirji, who joined the party on Monday has been appointed as one of the four senior vice-presidents.

The announcement of new office-bearers was made by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy after the core committee meeting.