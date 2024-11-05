JCTU extends support to indefinite agitation by workers of SWIMS Technologies

The Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU) has extended support to the indefinite agitation launched by the workers of SWlMS Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (formerly Wier BDK Valves) to press for their various rightful demands.

Members of the JCTU took part in the agitation on Monday to express solidarity with the workers on agitation and warned that the management of the company may have to face the united fight of the trade unions, if it fails to address the issues raised by the workers.

Addressing the protestors, JCTU convenor and State secretary of CITU Mahesh Pattar said that 41 workers of the company have been suddenly transferred to Gujarat and those workers who have been unable to shift to that State have been pushed to the streets because their wages have not been paid. And, the 12 trade union leaders who questioned the sudden transfer have been suspended, he added.

Mr. Pattar said that although the labour officials have conducted several meetings to resolve the issue, their efforts have failed due to the stubborn attitude of the management.

Despite the matter being brought to the notice of district in-charge Minister Santosh Lad, no positive development has happened. The developments indicate that the management wants to shift the company to Gujarat and use the prime property here for real estate business, he said.

He also said that Kannada-speaking workers of the company are being targeted and harassed by the management and demanded that the management immediately take remedial measures.

AITUC leader A.S. Peerzade and office-bearers of other trade unions, including Chidanand Savadatti, Hanumanthappa Pawadi, Ashok Barki, and others took part in the agitation.